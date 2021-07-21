Though case counts of COVID-19 remain low in Warren County, vaccination clinics continue to be held weekly, Dr. Margaret Brake, health director here, told county commissioners as she gave them her monthly update during their meeting on July 13.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in the spring of last year, Warren County has seen 20 deaths. As of Monday afternoon, the Warren County Health Department was reporting two active cases and no hospitalizations.
Last week, Brake told the board of commissioners that vaccination progress was slow but steady, and that demand for vaccinations could increase in the fall as schools and colleges reopen. HOPE Regional Medical Clinic is the only Warren County provider that has the Pfizer vaccine, she said, which is available for those ages 12-18. Brake noted related “good news” that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had announced that fully vaccinated teachers and students didn’t have to wear masks inside school buildings, which could potentially help increase the numbers of both kids and adults getting vaccinated.
Brake reported that 45 percent of the county’s population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 43 percent of the county’s population had been fully vaccinated. Warren County leads the region in the number of people fully vaccinated, she said.
Brake gave statistics that indicate people who are not vaccinated represent nearly all new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
“So this speaks to the need to let people know how important it is to get the vaccine,” she said.
Brake said that a booster shot is currently not recommended by the CDC, but this could change if an increase is seen in hospitalizations and deaths among people who have been vaccinated.
