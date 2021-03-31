Efforts to establish a museum recognizing the state’s longest continuous serving black fire department have resumed in downtown Warrenton.
The Plummer Hook & Ladder Company, which was chartered in 1868 and was Warren County’s first fire department, will be commemorated in its former space in Warrenton’s recently renovated town hall building at the corner of Bragg and Market streets.
Work to develop the museum began in 2005 after a citizen committee was formed that included descendants of fire company founders. By then, what was called the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Department had merged with Warrenton Rural Vol. Fire Department.
Early museum efforts focused on collecting memorabilia and display items, but work later stopped partly due to fundraising challenges during the recession that began around 2008, and later structural and other building issues had to be resolved at Town Hall.
In 2019, a multi-million-dollar renovation to Town Hall was completed, which allocated two-thirds of the first floor for the fire museum. This will allow for space to house the fire company’s original piece of firefighting equipment: a mule-drawn bucket wagon built by Jimmie Ransom and his brother, skilled craftsmen who ran Ransom and Sons wagon shop.
The town, in 1976, donated the Ransom bucket wagon, which was in disrepair, and other artifacts to the N.C. Museum of History in Raleigh, where the items have been displayed. The state museum restored the bucket wagon, which is currently in storage, and, thanks to work by Mayor Walter Gardner, has agreed to return it to the town on a renewable loan basis now that appropriate space—the future Plummer Hook & Ladder Museum in the renovated Town Hall building—is available for its display.
Other museum artifacts to be displayed include the department’s 1938 Ford fire truck, two circa 1800s hose reels, photographs, written documents, and oral histories.
Most of those artifacts were moved to the museum space once the renovated Town Hall building reopened, only for museum efforts to be stalled again by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that meeting and public gathering limits are becoming less restrictive, museum committee members have begun holding workdays to clean, organize and plan exhibits.
Current museum priorities include establishing a 501(c)3 to allow for grant opportunities, constructing a protective display area for the bucket wagon, having a mural painted on the exterior south side of the building, and reorganizing committee membership.
Volunteers also continue to research the history of the Plummer Hook & Ladder Co. and its members and are seeking information from the community and any descendants of the fire company.
Anyone with information regarding Plummer Hook & Ladder Co., such as providing names of members of the fire company from 1868 through 2003, artifacts, historical information or photos, should contact committee chairperson Anne Harris at 252-257-4530 or email her at wjhaah@gmail.com.
