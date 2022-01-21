OptumServe, Warren County Health Department and Warren County government continue to partner to offer COVID-19 testing at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
Next week, testing will be available from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 28. The site will be closed for a half-hour lunch break each day.
You must have an appointment to get a Rapid Test (while supplies are available).
To schedule an appointment, visit lhi.care/covidtesting. Call 877-562-4850 if you do not have internet or are registering for a minor.
Walk-ins are welcome for PCR tests only.
Call 1-877-562-4828 if you don’t get your results by text or email.
