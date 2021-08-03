The Warren County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday arrested Lawrence Attaway, 40, in connection with shooting his mother at a Warrenton residence.
Warren County Sheriff Johnny Williams told the newspaper that Attaway shot his mother with a pellet gun, striking her in the side of her face and in the hand. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Williams said that Attaway was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Attaway was confined in the Warren County Detention Center under $7,500 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court today.
In the past, Attaway faced charges of felony first-degree murder and misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury in connection with the shooting death of Warren County sheriff’s deputy William Henry Weatherly in the late 1990s. In the years since that time, a series of evaluations was conducted to determine his capacity for standing trial, and the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission compiled reports. In 2015, a judge dismissed the charges against Attaway.
