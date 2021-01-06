The Warrenton Police Department arrested Jarad Wesley Robinson, 25, of Warrenton on Jan. 3 and charged him with felony assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injuries in connection with an incident that occurred the same day.
According to court documents in the case, Robinson is accused of assaulting an Aaron Jacob Abbott with a liquor bottle.
Robinson was confined in the Warren County Detention Center under $7,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court on Jan. 27.
No additional information has been released at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.