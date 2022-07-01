A number of Warren County residents are among the 148 Vance-Granville Community College students who earned President’s List academic honors, and 142 students who earned Dean’s List academic honors for the spring 2022 semester, which ended in May.
The President’s List recognizes students who achieved a perfect 4.0 grade-point average while carrying of a full load of at least 12 credit hours in 100-level or higher curriculum courses.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student had to earn a GPA that was at least 3.5 but less than 4.0 and have no grade lower than B while carrying a full load of such courses.
The following Warren County residents were recosgnized for earning Dean’s List and President’s List honors for the fall semester at VGCC:
President’s List
Associate in Arts: Shaleah B. Richardson of Hollister, Rebecca C. Felts of Norlina, Justin L. Green and Mark A. Jones, Jr., both of Warrenton
Associate in Science: Emily Oswald of Norlina, Sarah Labra-Franco of Warrenton
Business Adminis-tration: Natalie L. Qamou of Macon, Zachary D. Harris of Norlina
Cosmetology: Ashley N. Hobgood of Norlina, Mia N. Hinshaw of Warrenton
Information Tech-nology: Isaac Johnson of Warrenton
Medical Assisting: Tanesha L. Henderson of Norlina
Public Safety Administration: Christopher M. Tucker of Norlina
Dean’s List
Associate in Arts: Paul S. Seng of Manson, Yelitza Valenzuela Valdiolivar of Norlina, Onyz S. Hudley of Warrenton
Associate in Science: Maria I. Reyes of Warrenton
Business Adminis-tration: Willard D. Edwards of Manson
Criminal Justice: Hyson W. Ferguson of Manson
Medical Office Administration: Caycee L. Warren and Tika S. Williams, both of Macon
Office Adminis-tration: Leigh A. Satterfield of Warrenton
