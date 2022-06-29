Warren County Recreation Director Bonnie Fitz is settling into her new role with plenty of activities on the schedule for summer.
She brings more than 20 years of Parks and Recreation experience in Virginia and South Carolina and came to Warren County on May 16 after serving as Parks and Recreation manager in York County, Va., since 2016. She is a member of the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Association and South Carolina Parks and Recreation Association.
Fitz grew up in Virginia and moved to South Carolina after high school, but claims many family ties to North Carolina. Her ties to the Warren County area are even closer — her parents and aunt live in Bracey, Va.
Fitz’s introduction to the field of Parks and Recreation came in high school, when she held a part-time position.
That love of the Parks and Recreation field grew while she was in college. Fitz went on to earn a degree in Physical Education and Kinesiology from Charleston Southern University.
“I realized I had a passion for Parks and Recreation while I was in college,” she said. “I was blessed to find my calling.”
That enthusiasm stems from a concern for people’s physical and mental wellbeing and the desire to help people create memories while enjoying their leisure time.
While she was attending college, Fitz worked for the Isle of Palms, City of Goose Creek and St. Andrews Parish Parks and Recreation in South Carolina, handling various aspects of adult sports and teen programming. Her work included coaching and gym supervising, teen programs and special events, youth and adult sports, after school programs and summer camps.
Before graduation, she accepted an offer to work with the Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission serving the Richmond-Lexington school district in South Carolina. Fitz coordinated programming and events, and managed facilities. In her role, she planned programming and served as a class instructor, among other duties. Fitz also began serving with the South Carolina Parks and Recreation Association, where she has held a number of positions, including service on the board of directors.
In South Carolina, she has served as parks and recreation director in the Upstate region, operating the recreation center and governing satellite sites. Her duties include facilities and events, instructional programming and wheelchair sports. Fitz’s position also allowed her to serve on a committee focused on diversity, equity and inclusion.
“Inclusion is close to my heart,” she said.
With the Horry County, S.C., Parks and Recreation department, Fitz worked her way up from the position of program coordinator partnering with schools to build programs and special events to helping Parks and Recreation become its own department. Facilities there included nature parks and boat landings.
Fitz’s work then took her to Virginia, where she served as the York County Parks and Recreation director. Facilities included an athletic complex, nature park, boat landings and tennis courts. Among other duties, Fitz managed the elementary and middle school gyms.
Her work as Warren County Recreation director brings her to the state in between the ones where she previously worked.
“I love the Carolinas,” Fitz said. “I love North Carolina. It’s a beautiful sate. I love the culture.”
As she settles into her work here, she expressed appreciation to the county manager and other county employees for their support, and to Warren County residents for helping her feel right at home.
“I enjoy Warren County. It is a beautiful county. The people are very friendly,” she said.
Fitz also praised the county’s athletic facilities, describing them and the local Recreation program as a “great foundation to build upon.”
She begins her work as county Recreation director with a number of summer programs for people of all ages.
The pool at the Magnolia Ernest Recreation Park in Soul City is now open on Wednesdays through Sundays with $1 admission for a two-hour session. Space is limited to 25 people at a time.
Also underway is the Arthritis Foundation’s Walk with Ease program.
Coming up soon will be a pickleball clinic July 11-12, Summer Adventure Camp July 25-29, Parents Night Out with activities for kids on July 29, and an Eco-Art Nature Camp in the first week of August.
Summer activities are also expected to include adult kickball, youth trips and registration for sports camps.
Registration for fall sports, such as soccer, flag football, cheerleading and softball for adults will begin in July.
More activities for people of all ages will be coming in the future, with both athletic and non-athletic programming, Fitz said. She hopes that more activities can be added based upon the interests and needs of her new home community.
For more information, to make suggestions or to volunteer, email parksandrecreation@warrencountync.gov or call 252-257-2272.
