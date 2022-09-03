Has your farm family got what it takes to be one of the 11 families this year at the N.C. State Fair as a Farm Family of the Day? If you are proud to be a North Carolina farmer, work hard to contribute to the state’s No. 1 industry and love both farming and the N.C. State Fair, you could be one of the lucky ones selected.
The Farm Family of the Day program, sponsored by Tractor Supply Company, is returning for its second year to recognize and celebrate more of the state’s rich agricultural heritage and the farm families that are behind North Carolina’s $92.9 billion agriculture and agribusiness industry.
“The State Fair’s earliest beginnings sought to elevate the understanding of new agricultural practices and technology. Helping people make the connection between farming and the food they enjoy is one of our top missions at the NCDA&S (NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services) each year,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Thanks to Tractor Supply Company, this program can help tell the story of and celebrate our farm families. Farmers are out there every day working to grow the food, fiber and fuel that we need to survive.”
Families recognized as Farm Family of the Day honorees will be awarded an N.C. State Fair gift basket including fair tickets to use on any day of their choice during the 2022 N.C. State Fair, ride passes and additional swag from Tractor Supply Company and the N.C. State Fair. Families will be chosen by both nomination and application.
Applications can be found at https://ncstatefair.org/2022/Attractions/FarmFamilyOfTheDay.htm. Deadline to apply is Sept. 16.
The 2022 N.C. State Fair is slated for Oct. 13-23 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. The fair offers an experience unique to North Carolina for all who attend and features entertainment, rides and games, thousands of animals, family activities, competitions, vendors and deep-fried delights. For more information, visit www.ncstatefair.org.
