The Warren County Board of Education considered a number of personnel matters during its April 13 regular monthly meeting.
The board approved the employment of the following: Warren Early College High School: Hannah Harold, Math teacher; Central Office: Connie Holloway, Exceptional Children administrative assistant; Mariam Boyd Elementary School: Threasa McElhinney, first-grade teacher; Northside K-8 School: Omega Perry, day tutor.
Vacancies were reported as follows: Mariam Boyd: fourth-grade teacher and EC instructional assistant; Northside: middle grades Science teacher and administrative assistant; Vaughan, EC teacher; WECHS: Science teacher; Central Office: director of Career and Technical Education/Secondary Education, occupational therapist, English Language Learners day tutor and two school health assistants (certified nursing assistants.
Stellar Performers
The board of education honored two Warren New Tech High School employees as Stellar Performers: Marchetta Grantham, Exceptional Children educator/student academic coach, and Martha “Devni” Joseph, online facilitator.
