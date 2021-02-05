As Warren County Schools works to prepare its budget for fiscal year 2021-22, the board of education has raised a familiar question: should schools be reorganized to use educational facilities more efficiently?
The board began its discussion about whether to consider consolidation, reconfiguration and/or new construction during its Jan. 26 work session/business meeting.
A history of change
A number of transformations have undergone within the school system since the 1980s. John Graham High School and Norlina High School were consolidated to form Warren County High School. A few years later, local middle schools were consolidated to form Warren County Middle School. New buildings were constructed to house these schools.
In more recent years, the emphasis has been on the development of smaller schools of choice. This brought with it the establishment of two new high schools — Warren Early College High School and Warren New Tech High School — and the development of college preparation and career academies at WCHS. A building — essentially half of the original design — was constructed for Warren New Tech with plans to eventually construct the remaining portion. Warren Early College, located on the Vance-Granville Community College Warren Campus, utilizes a modular building.
In the last few years, grades six through eight were added at Northside Elementary School, which then became Northside K-8 School. Warren County Middle School continues to offer grades six through eight.
Warren County Schools operated with four elementary schools in recent years — Northside, Mariam Boyd, Vaughan and South Warren — until the summer after the 2018-19 school year when South Warren was closed.
A previous study
After Warren County High School was divided into three schools, the question arose about what to do with the classroom space no longer used. The question was frequently brought up by the Warren County Board of Education in budget discussions with the school system, especially with reports of declining enrollment.
In 2016, the school system, at the commissioners’ request, paid $7,200 for Szostak Design, Inc. of Chapel Hill and Educational Leadership for Success, LLC of Wilmington to complete a survey about optimal organizational patterns for schools housing students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.
The study noted that school buildings still in use ranged in age from 25 to 70 years old and recommended several options that would involve future construction and renovation work that could cost between $19 and $36 million.
New discussion
During the board’s Jan. 26 work session/business meeting, Board Chairwoman Ebony Talley-Brame and Vice Chairwoman Victoria Lehman asked fellow board members and the school system to take another look at potential consolidation, reconfiguration and new construction.
“Enrollment has declined over the years, and we have a high school that is somewhat underutilized,” Talley-Brame said. “We need to think of how to best use our funds.”
Lehman noted county commissioners’ questions about the use of school buildings.
“The county commissioners have been asking since 2013 about the number of buildings and declining enrollment,” she said. “The 2016 report was the result.”
She also described school configuration as a “fluid line,” saying that when John Graham High School and Norlina High School were consolidated to form Warren County High School, it was believed that having a larger school would allow students to have better curriculum opportunities than they would have with smaller schools.
Board members expressed concern that the 2016 school configuration study dates from five years ago. After discussing the matter with Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Young, the board requested information about how much an updated study would cost.
Priority needs
The board also heard a report from Delores Pulliam, the school system’s chief finance officer, about needs identified by local schools as part of the annual budget process.
Input is provided by principals and other school system staff members. School system officials then prioritize these needs, placing an emphasis on safety. This prioritization, in taking into consideration available funding, will help Warren County Schools determine when projects should be completed.
The complete list that was presented to the board identified more than 40 needs with an estimated cost of $2 million in total. The most expensive work on the list involves roof repairs at Warren County High School and roof replacement at Warren County Middle School at an estimated cost of $1.28 million. Other larger ticket items are cafeteria furniture for the elementary schools at an estimated cost of $131,285; Smartboards at Warren County Middle School, Vaughan Elementary School, Warren New Tech High School and Warren Early College High School, at an estimated cost of $129,636; and an additional modular unit at Warren Early College High School, at an estimated cost of $100,000.
Some needs are related to safety, such as school bus camera system upgrades, estimated to cost $10,000; parking area lighting at all locations, estimated to cost $8,000; and parking lot repairs at all locations, estimated to cost $5,000.
Other identified needs range in cost from $200 for front entrance parking blocks at Hawkins Educational Center to $90,000 for an activity bus.
The board requested additional information about why each item is needed and for a meeting devoted solely for discussing the budget/priority needs.
A proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-22 is scheduled to be presented to the board on March 9. If it is approved, it will be presented to the board of county commissioners on March 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.