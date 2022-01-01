The North Carolina State Board of Community Colleges approved the hiring of Dr. Levy Brown to the position of senior vice president/chief academic officer during its Dec. 17 meeting. He fills the position vacated by Dr. Kimberly Gold, who was promoted at the State Board’s November meeting to the position of chief of staff with NCCCS.
Brown’s prior work includes several leadership roles with Vance-Granville Community College, including vice president of Learning, Student Engagement and Success; vice president of Academic Affairs, and vice president of Student Services.
In his current role, he serves as the college’s chief Academic and Student Affairs officer. He is responsible for leading and working collaboratively with credit faculty and staffers in the areas of academic programs, student success, equity and inclusion, enrollment management, K-12 partnerships and other areas. Brown is serving as the college’s primary lead for their work with Achieving the Dream. He continues to work alongside a cadre of faculty and staff to improve student outcomes. Further, he is one of the leaders at VGCC tapped to focus on the adult learner experience through NC ReConnect.
Prior to joining VGCC, Brown served as dean of Arts & Sciences at Lenoir Community College. Also, he has served in various leadership roles and has taught at other higher education institutions in North Carolina.
Brown has been actively engaged in service at the local, state and national level. On the national level, Dr. Brown serves on the Commission on Student Success for the American Association of Community Colleges, and he was recently named a 2021-22 Aspen Rising Presidents Fellow. Together, the 2021-22 fellows are leaders at colleges that collectively serve more than 400,000 students. As well, 67 Rising Presidents Fellowship alumni have become presidents of community colleges that collectively serve an additional 953,000 students nationwide.
Locally and regionally, Brown has served on various boards and committees including the Henderson-Vance Chamber of Commerce (current chairperson), Teach for America-Eastern North Carolina, North Central North Carolina Boys and Girls Club, and the Transfer Advisory Committee.
Dr. Brown is appreciative of his time at VGCC and excited about the opportunity to pursue new professional endeavors. Brown states, “VGCC has a number of brilliant students, faculty, staff, and community members. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to lead and serve alongside these individuals during my time at the college. Looking ahead, I am humbled by the opportunity to partner with my colleagues to make a difference at the system level. We have a myriad of opportunities to make a tremendous impact on students, faculty, and staff across the Great 58.”
As senior vice president/chief academic officer for the North Carolina Community College System, Dr. Brown will be responsible for a myriad of areas including, system wide academic educational delivery activities which include adult basic skills, curriculum programs, student support services, and workforce continuing education.
Further, he will be responsible for leading and coordinating instruction and student learning supports among other critical areas that impact the student experience. Brown will begin his new position in January 2022.
Brown holds a bachelor’s degree from East Carolina University, a master’s degree in library science from North Carolina Central University, and a doctorate in educational leadership with a focus on higher education from East Carolina University.
VGCC President Rachel Desmarais shares her sentiments: “Dr. Brown’s focus on building student supports and investing in faculty development has put our college on a transformational path for student success. I look forward to working with Dr. Brown in a new capacity as he leads academics for North Carolina community colleges.”
The College has tapped Cecilia Wheeler, VGCC dean of Arts and Sciences, to become the acting vice president of Learning, Student Engagement, and Success for the calendar year 2022.
Wheeler, a 32-year college employee, has delayed her retirement plans to lead academics and student services as the college participates in its national reaccreditation process which occurs once every 10 years.
VGCC will conduct a national search for a new vice president of Learning, Student Engagement, and Success beginning in fall 2022 with a goal of having the successful candidate in place by January 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.