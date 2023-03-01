EVOKE Studio Architecture based in Durham was scheduled to present a report during the Warren County Board of Education’s regular work session/business meeting Tuesday night to update plans for a consolidated elementary school.
The elementary school would become part of a centralized campus that would house a consolidated elementary school, consolidated middle school and consolidated high school.
Background
School facility needs have been an ongoing concern for Warren County Schools. When an outside company evaluated school system buildings several years ago, the condition of the elementary schools was identified as a major concern because the buildings were constructed between 1957 and 1969. However, the cost of the recommended renovations, additions and new construction made the projects unfeasible.
Last school year, discussion about school facility needs returned to the forefront of school system consideration. Warren County Schools’ Maintenance Department assessed school buildings across the district, and Cary-based consulting firm NEMA Management studied the current Warren County Middle School/Warren County High School site for property space, buildings and infrastructure.
At that time, NEMA Management recommended using the Highway 158 bypass campus that covers Warren County Middle School, Warren County High School and Warren New Tech High School as a central campus that would house one countywide elementary school, one countywide middle school and one countywide high school.
Plans called for the Warren New Tech High School and Warren Early College High School programs to continue.
Recommendations included renovations and construction at the current Warren New Tech High School building for eventual use as a consolidated elementary school.
An overview included in an earlier proposal by NEMA Management indicates that the project will require renovations to the school building, which is currently 22,000 square feet, and the addition of approximately 85,937 square feet of new structure that would include classrooms, administration and a cafeteria. The new construction would increase the size of the building to 107,937 square feet.
The renovation and expansion project at the Warren New Tech High School building is being funded by the NC Department of Public Instruction Needs Based Public School Capital Fund 2021 Grant.
Tuesday’s meeting agenda
While Tuesday’s board of education work session/business meeting had not concluded at press time, the meeting agenda included a report on plans for the consolidated campus during the presentation of a comprehensive master plan.
Durham-based EVOKE Studio Architecture was scheduled to present three options for the board of education to consider for expanding the current Warren New Tech building.
The options were developed with the following priorities in mind:
• Consolidate all K-12 students to one campus by bringing all elementary students to the current middle and high school campus
• Provide fire truck access to schools on site
• Improve vehicular site circulation for a future elementary school (and others if the budget allows)
All three options would relocate Warren New Tech High School to a wing at Warren County High School. Discussion in recent months suggests that Warren Early College High School will continue to function on the Warren Campus of Vance-Granville Community College after consolidation.
The report to be presented to board members Tuesday night includes community engagement and a feasibility study among next steps in the consolidation process.
The meeting agenda listed the report among the items that the board of education would hear as information. The board was not scheduled to take action on the matter Tuesday night.
For more information, see the newspaper’s March 8 print edition.
