John R. Hawkins Alumni & Friends, Inc. will sponsor an All White Affair on Saturday, July 24, from 7-11 p.m. at the Kerr Lake Country Club, 600 Hedrick Dr., Henderson.
Tickets are $20 each and must be presented at the door. Tickets will be on sale until July 15.
Tickets purchased from a member prior to the pandemic are still valid.
Proceeds support the Hawkins Alumni & Friends, Inc. Scholarship Fund for seniors attending schools in the Warren County school system.
For more information, contact Jessie Boyd at 252-204-1784 or Gwendetta H. Tunstall at 252-213-0609.
