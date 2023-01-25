A notice from the North Carolina ABC Commission clarifies that ABC permits for Roxies Sports Bar and Lounge on South Hall Street in Warrenton remain cancelled.
The notice states that the application for on premises malt beverage and mixed beverage bar permits were disapproved on Sept. 30, 2022 and, as a result, the ABC permits were canceled.
The notice further states: “On December 5, 2022, the temporary permits that were issued based on the initial application were extended due to a computer glitch in our system.”
The ABC Commission notice indicate that ABC permits for Roxie’s Sports Bar and Lounge “have been and will remain canceled” until the appeal, which is pending with the Office of Administrative Hearings, has been resolved.
