An increase in building height maximum allowed under county zoning was approved during Monday night’s county commissioners’ meeting, despite protests from Lake Gaston residents.
Last month, commissioners tabled action on the height increase, which is needed to move forward the proposed Chateau on the Lake project.
The development, which is designed to include a hotel, commercial and residential units, is slated for 1876 Eaton Ferry Road, Littleton, and drew public comments during a November hearing and Monday night.
Citizen comments on Monday were emails read into the record by the board’s deputy clerk and made in person, including by residents of Eaton’s Ferry Estates subdivision, who said they supported controlled economic development, but opposed high density development on the lake. Those who opposed the zoning change said the increased building height would intrude on their privacy, have negative impacts on their lakefront homes and change the beauty of the lake, be a burden on firefighters due to multi-story size, be an incompatible land use, and would not be positive for anyone but the developer.
Lake Gaston resident Ron Skow said he was in favor of the zoning change, not just for the Chateau on the Lake project, but for the whole county.
The height change in Lakeside Business and Neighborhood Business increases from 40 to 55 feet maximum, and for low intensity commercial uses allowed in Lakeside or Neighborhood Business districts, building height is allowed up to a maximum of 70 feet, or five stories, whichever is less, for related commercial uses for Planned Unit Development — Commercial Residential, such as the proposed Chateau project.
The building height was increased for Heavy Business from 50 to 100 feet, and for Light and Heavy Industrial districts from 75 to 100 feet.
Other business
Prior to the board’s regular meeting, Commissioners Jennifer Pierce and Walter Powell were sworn in after winning re-election last month, and annual organizational matters were handled. Tare “T” Davis and Victor Hunt were re-elected board chairman and vice chairman, respectively; Hassan Kingsberry was re-appointed county attorney; Angelena Kearney-Dunlap was re-appointed clerk to the board; Paula Pulley was re-appointed deputy clerk to the board; Lee Faines was re-appointed finance officer; and deputy finance collectors were re-appointed.
During the regular meeting, the board approved a Hazard Pay Policy, through which eligible employees may receive additional pay through Coronavirus Relief Funds; appointed citizen representatives to the Kerr-Tar Regional Aging Advisory Committee, Lake Gaston Weed Control Council, Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, Warren County Board of Health and Warren County Finance Corporation; adopted a resolution declaring retired K-9 Officer “Drey” surplus property and conveying Drey to Sgt. Forest Hewlin; and adopted the board’s 2021 meeting and work session schedule.
