PBS North Carolina’s Rootle 24/7 PBS KIDS Channel will be bringing a workshop series for Warren County educators, parents and caregivers in September.
Warren is one of five counties across the state where PBS is offering the series.
The workshops stem from the PBS KIDS Playful Learning for Educators series and are designed to support early childhood educators, parents and caregivers exploring and developing playful learning experiences that utilize age-appropriate media and technology from PBS KIDS.
The overarching theme of the North Carolina workshops is kindergarten readiness for pre-kindergarten teachers and families.
Warren County workshops are scheduled as follows:
• For educators: Tuesday, Sept. 21, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Zoom register at pbsnc.org/educatoreast. (eligible for one contact hour credit)
• For parents and caregivers: Thursday, Sept. 23, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Zoom register at pbsnc.org/caregivereast. (eligible for one contact hour credit)
• Bright by Text: Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Zoom register at pbsnc.org/bbteast. (eligible for one contact hour credit)
The workshops are made possible by the Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five Initiative from the Office of Child Care, Administration for Children and Families, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
