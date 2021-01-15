The Warren County Training School-North Warren High School Alumni and Friends Association, Inc. is seeking scholarship applications from qualified students graduating from a Warren County school system high school.
Scholarships are available for those continuing their education at traditional four-year institutions of higher education as well as those planning to attend a technical/vocational school. These scholarships range from $500 to $2,000.
Information regarding eligibility requirements, deadlines and application forms can be found on the WCS Scholarship Portal, under Local Scholarships on the school system website, warrenk12nc.org.
Applications are also available in the counseling center of each WCS high school.
Completed applications must be submitted to Paul Plummer, dean of students at Warren County High School, by the deadline on the application form.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.