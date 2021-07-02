Shavon Marie Russell, her daughter, Imani Jones, Julian Green, Jimmie Townes and Felix Greene have combined their talents and interests to offer the Kuumba Journeyz Cultural Enrichment Camp for youth ages 4-18 (or pre-kindergarten through high school).
The camp will run from July 6-29 and will be based out of the former Norlina High School on Walker Avenue.
Russell drew inspiration for the camp, and many of her endeavors in life, from The Whole Village Rites of Passage Program founded by Vernita “Nana Vee” Terry and Felix Greene at Warren County Middle School. The program’s instruction about African culture and history, and its focus on preparing young men and women for adulthood inspired Russell’s dreams of providing education in African culture and dance, academic subjects and the trades to children and youth.
A Music Education major at North Carolina Central University in Durham, she has taught in public schools, including as Chorus teacher at WCMS and Warren County High School, as well as private music schools before founding Unity Music Academy in recent years to offer voice, piano, music theater and African dance lessons, along with music worships.
Along the way, she also created Black Journeyz, a teaching artists’ band whose members represent a range of professions, from educators to entrepreneurs.
Even with these achievements, Russell wanted to draw more from the strength and creativity she gained through Rites of Passage to share what she gained with a new generation of youth.
“Due to my understanding of African culture through Rites of Passage, I wanted to start what we never had, an African-centered school,” she said.
The Kuumba Journeyz Cultural Enrichment Camp represents the latest step on Russell’s journey toward reaching her dream.
While expanding the scope of her teaching endeavors to Maryland and Washington, D.C., she also collaborated with her holistic father, Felix Greene, of Kuumba Circle, a collective of African percussion drummers. That partnership resulted in Kuumba Journeyz, a reference to Swahili word for creativity.
Greene cherishes his years with the Rites of Passage Program, geared toward teen pregnancy and gang prevention, saying that its graduates have gone on to be successful in careers ranging from education to law enforcement, and in the military.
For Russell and Greene, the idea for the summer camp developed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A lot of people got split up and divided by COVID,” Greene said. “We did the exact opposite. COVID provided a time of reflection and repurposing.”
Russell said that the camp will focus on 30 subjects each week through creativity and hands-on activities. For example, participants will learn an African proverb, write a reflection about what it means, and develop a play to illustrate its meaning.
Subjects covered during camp include math, reading, the performing arts, horticulture/agriculture, vocational trades, and baseball and boxing.
Russell, the Kuumba Journeyz program director, will teach piano, voice, music theater and theater activism, and will serve as music therapist, and math and reading interventionist.
Her daughter, Imani Jones, will assist in teaching.
Other members of the instructional collective bring skills and talents from their professions and their life experiences.
Julian Greene will serve as athletic director, and Jimmie Townes will teach masonry and the vocational trades.
Felix Greene, Julian’s father, will serve as historian, and djembe drum and dance instructor, and will also teach arts and crafts, jewelry making and conflict resolution.
For members of the collective, the father-son and mother-daughter involvement represents an example of the importance of legacy — the passing of knowledge from one generation to the next.
“All the members and their children are part of legacy,” Russell said. “You teach the trades, traditions and skills to become productive citizens.”
Summer camp registration is $70 per week for one child, and $35 per week for each additional child in the household. The camp includes lunch and snacks. Transportation is available for up to 20 students. To register, email kuumbajourneyz@gmail.com. More information is available by searching Black Journeyz, Queen Shavon Marie or Unity Music Academy on Instagram; or Shavon’s Black Journeyz or Unity Music Academy on Facebook.
