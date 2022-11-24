Warren Early College High School Principal Shena Judkins visited the Warrenton Rotary Club on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
She talked about how the students are prepared for college and life after leaving the school. Also visiting was Gina Eaves, the assistant governor for Rotary District 7710. She is in charge of five Rotary clubs, including Warrenton, Oxford and Henderson.
Pictured at top right, are Gina Eaves, left, and Shena Judkins.
Pictured at bottom right, Warrenton Rotary Club President Patrick Raiford presented a Rotary mug to Warren Early College High School Principal Shena Judkins.
