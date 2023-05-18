During its regular meeting last week, the Warrenton Board of Commissioners voted to replace the town’s main server at a cost of $12,240 with funding to be allocated from fund balance, or cash reserves, in the 2023-24 budget.
John Blalock, the board’s Human Resources/Information Technology commissioner, told the board that he and Town Administrator Robert Davie talked about the need for the board to consider action regarding the server because Microsoft would no longer provide support in a few months.
Davie said that the main server is over eight years old, and the server software is over 10 years old. He added that Microsoft will no longer support the version of the software that the town uses as of October.
Davie said that the town had two options for replacing the server: purchase and install a new server at Town Hall or allow Southern Software to purchase a server and host the server at Microsoft Azure.
Davie said that the Southern Software-Microsoft Azure option would involve the following:
• Microsoft responsible for security
• More robust security by Microsoft
• Hardware and software upgrades are responsibility of Southern Software and Microsoft.
• Reduced support fees from VC3
• Cost of $8,460 annually.
Blalock said that the nearly $9,000 annual fee equates to one penny on the tax rate.
Davie indicated that if the town purchased a server, it and VC3 would be responsible for security. He described the level of security that VC3 offers as strong and effective. According to its website, VC3, which has a regional office in Raleigh, offers IT, IT support and cybersecurity services to municipalities and businesses.
Davie noted that if Warrenton purchased a server, the town would be responsible for continuous software updates and hardware updates every five years.
He said that the cost for the local server option would be $12,243 installed.
Davie indicated that the server was not included in the proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-24 due to pending action by the board. Blalock said that if the town purchased a server, the funding would be allocated from contingency/fund balance (cash reserves). He was the commissioner who made the motion to purchase a server and utilize VC3 for support.
Davie presented the proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year with a tax rate of 68 cents per $100 valuation during last week’s meeting. The General Fund budget is proposed to be $1.50 million. The proposed budget, as originally presented, appropriates $21,737 from fund balance, or cash reserves.
A budget work session is planned for May 31 at 5:30 p.m. at Town Hall, located at 113 S. Bragg St., Warrenton.
