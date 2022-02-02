Norlina is anticipating a productive 2022 that will form the basis of a promising future.
“I am very optimistic about Norlina’s future with the things already in the works: said the town’s director of operations, Blaine Reese. “There is dirt moving and construction.”
Among the projects already underway is the expansion of Glen Raven Custom Fabrics’ Norlina plant.
Reese said that the plant expansion will bring growth to the community in a number of aspects, including the creation of more than 200 jobs. He also anticipates that the plant’s water usage will triple.
Reese identified Norlina’s largest water customers as Glen Raven and Warren County Schools. However, when schools were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, revenue from water sales decreased sharply. Reese anticipates that Glen Raven’s expected increase in water consumption will help Norlina recover from the decreased water use revenue caused by the pandemic.
Reese reported that the town remains in the construction phase of its security camera project, with the WiFi internet service portion of project in progress. He noted that the town can now install the final cameras and install communication equipment on the town’s water tank and will then determine the locations where public WiFi will be most beneficial.
Reese noted that final permits related to the town’s wastewater rehab project to upgrade five sanitary sewer lift stations and to eliminate one lift station have been secured.
He added that a number of other projects are in the works. During a recent Norlina Town Board meeting, Reese announced a proposal for a $40 million project to develop a Kenyan Christian Fellowship Center on Heaven Street in Norlina’s extraterritorial jurisdiction area. He told the newspaper last week that the next step in the project will involve scheduling a meeting of the Norlina Board of Adjustment.
Reese said that the former IGA grocery store building on Hwy. 158/401 and a commercial building on US 1 have been purchased, increasing the sense of optimism about increased commercial activity in the future.
That sense of optimism extends to residential areas of the town as well.
“From a residential standpoint, there is very positive movement,” Reese said.
He noted that older homes have been purchased and are being renovated, and the former town hall building on Main Street has been converted into three apartment units.
“To see individuals purchase homes and refurbish them means that we are moving in the right direction,” Reese said.
He is also optimistic that Norlina can be selected as a stop when a new rail network is developed from Richmond, Va. to Raleigh. Reese believes that Norlina’s proximity to Henderson and Roanoke Rapids in North Carolina and South Hill in Virginia make it an ideal location for a rail stop. He also noted that Norlina’s rail history is proof that the town’s location would make it an ideal location for a stop.
“There’s a reason why they put the turntable in Norlina in the early 1900s,” Reese said.
He is grateful for the opportunity for meetings between representatives of the county and the governments of Macon, Warrenton and Norlina and believes that they will be beneficial in a number of areas, including mutual aid agreements and economic development.
“I am excited to see the agencies work together. We have to work together,” Reese said.
Overall, the town’s director of operations believes that if 2021 was any indication, Norlina has much to look forward to this year.
“There have been a lot of positive changes in the last 21 months,” Reese said. “Commercial buildings are being renovated. Homes are being refurbished. There is more construction in Norlina than I have seen in a long time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.