The filing period for candidates seeking office in the county’s three incorporated towns this fall will open at noon on Friday, July 2.
In Macon, this will impact the seat of mayor, held by Carroll Harris, and the five town board seats, currently held by James H. Boyd, Loyd King, Joanne Reese, Glenn R. Riggan and Wanda Thompson.
In the county’s largest town, Norlina, candidates will be able to file for mayor and five seats on the town board. Wayne Aycock is Norlina’s mayor, and current town commissioners are Dennis Carrington, Roger Jackson, Claude O’Hagan, Tyrone Simes and Charles Smiley.
Warrenton’s town board has staggered terms, so commissioners don’t all run at the same time. In addition, this year there is an anomaly due to the timing of an unexpired seat that was filled last fall.
Candidates will be able to file for the mayor’s seat, held now by Walter Gardner, as well as for four seats on the town board. Three of the board seats are typical four-year terms, but one is a two-year term, and candidates will need to specify when filing if they are seeking a two-year or four-year term.
Board members currently filling the four-year seats are Kimberly Harding, Mary Hunter, and Edna Scott, who was appointed in March to fill the unexpired term of Tom Hardy. Hardy’s seat was due to expire at the end of this year.
Mark Wethington was appointed in November to fill the unexpired term of Travis Packer, whose seat didn’t expire until the end of 2023; however, due to the timing of the appointment, state law 160A-63 indicated that Wethington could serve in Packer’s seat only until an elected successor took office in the coming election, or Wethington himself could run for that seat and, if elected, complete Packer’s remaining two years. Wethington can choose instead to seek a four-year term.
The filing period closes at noon on Friday, July 16.
For more information contact the Board of Elections at 252-257-2114.
