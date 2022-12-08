The Warren County Board of Commissioners Monday night elected Bertadean Baker as its new chairperson. The action came during an organization meeting that preceded the board’s regular monthly meeting.
As the organizational meeting began, re-elected Commissioners Baker, Tare “T” Davis and Victor Hunt took oaths of office.
Following the ceremony, Davis announced that he would not seek re-election as board chairman. He said that serving as a county commissioners means a lot to him, but, after four years as chairman, he did not wish to seek that office this time.
Davis praised the people of Warren County. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve as board chairman.
“There are great people in Warren County. I’ve enjoyed being part of (the county’s) growth,” he said.
However, Davis indicated that his family has made major sacrifices during his time of service as board chairman. He added that he will have additional obligations in 2024, when he becomes president of the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners. He was named the organization’s second vice president in 2021, and is following a natural progression to vice president, then president-elect, and, finally, to president.
With a number of obligations, Davis indicated that he did not wish to seek re-election as county board chairman.
Baker and Hunt were nominated for chairman of the Warren County Board of Commissioners, and Baker was elected.
Victor Hunt was elected as vice chairman. Davis was nominated, but immediately declined.
The board made the following re-appointments: Carolyn Thompson as county attorney, Paula Pulley as clerk to the board, Monique Hinton and deputy clerk to the board and Lee Faines as finance officer.
The board also designed depositories for Warren County Funds, and granted authorization to honor facsimile signatures for Warren County operating accounts.
Warren County Courthouse
During its regular meeting, the board approved a low bid of $191,467 from WxProofing LLC for the second phase of improvements at the Warren County Courthouse.
The work will include the following:
* Repoint deteriorated mortar joints
• Remove, clean and reinstall displaced clay brick masonry units
• Replace clay brick masonry units
• Remove and replace deteriorated exterior finish
• Prepare substrate and apply fluid-applied roofing to sheet metal roof and membrane
• Seal masonry openings where abandoned fasteners, fastener sleeves, down spout support brackets, etc. are removed
• Seal openings between masonry walls and wall penetrations
• Remove masonry staining
The first phase of improvements were completed earlier this year. These included correcting water instruction into the building.
Habitat for Humanity
The board also voted to waive building permit and inspection fees related to the construction of the seventh Habitat for Humanity home in the Northwoods Subdivision in Norlina. With the vote, the board continued the practice it has followed with Habitat’s previous homes in the county.
During the public comments portion of the meeting, Warren County Habitat for Humanity President Mike Hairston told the board that Habitat completed its 14th house in the county in July. Homes are not only located in the Northwoods Subdivision, but is other areas of Warren County.
Hairston expressed appreciation for the support of county commissioners and the community, for contractors and everyone involved in the home building process, and to the people who support the local Habitat ReStore.
Hairston reported that the value of the homes built to date exceeds $1 million.
