On Nov. 23, members of GFWC Warrenton Woman’s Club prepared, assembled and delivered 32 turkey dinners with all the fixings to local citizens who are elderly or may not have family nearby. This cherished club tradition is spearheaded every year by longtime member Peggy Allen and is an annual project of the Health & Wellness Community Service Program committee. Pictured are members of the club, along with several helpful husbands.
Most Popular
Articles
- Warrenton PD investigates shooting
- Dragon Cafe prepares for expansions
- WCHS to honor 1982 state championship team
- Turkeys donated to local residents
- To help the community at Thanksgiving
- Breakfast ministry celebrates Thanksgiving
- From the Warren County Sheriff’s Office
- Board considers matters relating to school system employees
- Fall tradition continues
- Vietnam veteran keeps promise to remember
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.