On Nov. 23, members of GFWC Warrenton Woman’s Club prepared, assembled and delivered 32 turkey dinners with all the fixings to local citizens who are elderly or may not have family nearby.  This cherished club tradition is spearheaded every year by longtime member Peggy Allen and is an annual project of the Health & Wellness Community Service Program committee.  Pictured are members of the club, along with several helpful husbands.