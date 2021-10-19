The North Carolina Research & Engagement Group, LLC, (NC REG) will offer the Warren County Community Engagement Forum, Part II on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This forum will be a virtual event, and the theme is Educate, Engage, and Empower: Pathways to Economic Success.
Forum participants will receive information on N.C. Department of Transportation’s certifications for disadvantaged business enterprises, minority and small business enterprises/professional services, as well as information on how to bid on contracts, on-the-job training programs and opportunities, access to capital, HUB/Retool Grant, broadband, business growth, and workforce development programs.
All are encouraged to attend. To register, go to ncreg.org; registration will close at 5 p.m. Friday.
Dr. Tanya D. Ayscue, Chief Operations Officer of NC REG, grew up in Warren County and is a 1983 graduate of Warren County High School. She has a great love for Warren County and looks forward to seeing citizens thrive on many levels. Ayscue is excited about offering Part II of the forum and looks forward to continuing the conversation.
“I hope this event will educate the citizens about job opportunities and training opportunities that are available, as well as help our small businesses understand how to become certified at the state and local level,” she said. “I want citizens to understand how to access capital and ways to grow their businesses.”
The North Carolina Research & Engagement Group’s mission is to build a research and engagement platform that educates, equips and empowers civil servant leaders, black, and other minority groups to access, process, and use quality of life data to facilitate effective social and economic engagements.
NC REG held its initial Community Engagement Forum in Warrenton, July 23-24, starting a conversation on Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) in Warren County; the organization is working to educate citizens of North Carolina about historically underutilized businesses and how businesses can become HUB-certified, which would allow them opportunities to bid on various state contracts.
NC REG has also published, ”The Guide,” a comprehensive report highlighting multiple years of disparities in HUB spending in purchases of goods and services and construction spending patterns of public educational institutions (public school systems, community colleges, and state universities) in North Carolina highlighting how these patterns are affecting Warren County.
“The Guide” also depicts how equity, inclusion, access, and research factor into the critical role public contracts can play in income generation, job creation, and asset building. Other focus areas include equity in spending and procurements as well as other demographic indicators, including Medicaid/Medicare, unemployment, voter participation, and health and wealth disparities. “The Guide” can be found at ncreg.org.
Ayscue is optimistic about the dynamic opportunities citizens will take away from this workshop, and since it is a virtual event, the impact is expected to reach a great number of citizens. “This is an opportunity for the community to come together to discuss solutions,” she said.
For more information about the forum or NC REG, call 919-229-9455 or email info@ncreg.org.
