Warren County Memorial Library will host an exhibit through Jan. 31 that highlights the role of “The Negro Motorist Green Book” not only in helping African American travelers stay safe during the Jim Crow era, but also serving as a tool to confront the realities of racial discrimination.
The exhibit, “Oasis Spaces: North Carolina Green Book Project, 1933-1966,” is made possible through a partnership with the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources as part of the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission. The Green Book Project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Warren County Memorial Library Director Christy Bondy said that the traveling exhibit has been displayed primarily in libraries as it makes its way across North Carolina. There has been a waiting list for scheduling.
“I am thrilled that a slot was open,” Bondy said about the opportunity for the exhibit to come to Warren County. “We are pleased to present this exhibit for the community to explore a part of history that has been overlooked.”
She noted that research to develop the exhibit included the oral histories of people who hosted or visited locations included in “The Green Book.”
The exhibit explains that in the 1930s, when New York City postal carrier Victor Green created “The Negro Motorist Green Book,” African Americans faced segregation on transportation and in public facilities. “The Green Book” helped African Americans move through segregated and hostile spaces during the Jim Crow era. The publication directed travelers to safe “oasis spaces” as they visited family, conducted business, followed job opportunities, or vacationed.
Bondy added that the accounts and experiences of postal workers throughout the country played key roles in the development of “The Green Book” as a list of safe places to travel. While the exhibit focuses on locations in North Carolina, the Green Book provided information about “oasis spaces” throughout the country.
“The Green Book” listed more than 300 North Carolina businesses, including restaurants, hotels, tourist homes, beauty salons, barbershops and nightclubs. As the exhibit notes, the locations featured in “The Green Book” were more than just places to eat, stay and fill up the tank while traveling. They also supported grassroots activism and civil rights protests.
The library exhibit includes general information to introduce viewers to “The Green Book” and features a number of North Carolina sites that were featured. Viewers are introduced to several locations that were featured in the publication, from tourist homes to beauty parlors, and the travelers that they hosted — including Ella Fitzgerald, Cab Calloway and Nat King Cole.
The exhibit also includes replicas of several editions of “The Green Book” and a copy of “Ruth and the Green Book” by Calvin Alexander Ramsey. In the book, set in the 1950s, Ruth is excited to be traveling with her family from Chicago to Alabama to visit her grandmother, but she learns that some places aren’t friendly to African American travelers. However, after an attendant at a gas station introduces the family to “The Green Book,” they are able to have a safe, enjoyable journey.
The Warren County Memorial Library will also offer several special events related to the exhibit. Among them is a virtual discussion with Calvin Alexander Ramsey, the author of “Ruth and the Green Book.” The discussion will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. View the discussion in the library’s community meeting room or access it anywhere via tinyurl.com/WCMLCalvinRamsey. The meeting ID is 812 7868 8411 with password 640973.
In addition, the library will be screening the Smithsonian’s Green Book documentary in the community room at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Warren County Memorial Library will show the motion picture “Green Book” (rated PG-13) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. The film, about renowned pianist Dr. Don Shirley, has received numerous awards, including three Academy Awards and a Golden Globe. The National Board of Review also awarded it Best Film, and it was recognized a one of the Top 10 films of the year by the American Film Institute.
The exhibit may be viewed during the library’s regular operating hours.
“This is an opportunity for the Warren County Community to discover a lost history and bring to the forefront a time of resilience and determination,” Bondy said.
“Oasis Spaces: North Carolina Green Book Project, 1933-1966” may be viewed at the Warren County Memorial Library through Jan. 31. The library is located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton. For more information about “The Green Book” project, visit www.wcmlibrary.org.
