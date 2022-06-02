Warren County Animal Control and Shelter will provide a free rabies clinic for pets of Warren County residents from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, at the Warrenton Lions Den parking lot.
One-year vaccinations are available for dogs and cats over 4 months old. Pets do not need to be current on their rabies vaccinations.
Dogs must be leashed, and cats must be in carriers.
Vaccinations are free for Warren County residents, but proof of residence is required.
The Lions Den parking lot is at 429 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.