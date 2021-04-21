Mentor. Role model. The quiet man who always gets things done. Dedicated and devoted to the people of Warren County.
These are just a few of the sentiments expressed as emergency responders from the local and state level joined county officials and other members of the community at a dinner to honor Warren County Emergency Services Director Dennis Paschall, who retires April 30 after 44 years with Emergency Medical Services and Emergency Services.
A Warren County native, Paschall joined Norlina Volunteer Fire Department in November 1976, while he was a student at Norlina High School. He took the Emergency Medical Technician basic course while he was a senior, and, in Aug. 1997, made his dream of a career focused on helping people become reality by joining Warren County Emergency Medical Services. In the years since then, he rose through the ranks to supervisor and to head of EMS.
Paschall remained active with Norlina Volunteer Fire Department until he became Emergency Services director, a position he assumed on an interim basis in late 2015 and was officially appointed to in March 2016.
Friday’s celebration was planned as a surprise event. That evening, Paschall’s wife, Nancy, told him that she had made dinner reservations. However, instead of heading to a restaurant, the couple drove to the Warren County Armory Civic Center in Warrenton, where Dennis was surprised to see the parking lot filled with many cars.
When the couple walked inside, they were greeted with a standing ovation — the first of several over the course of the evening — for Dennis’ many years of service to Warren County and for Nancy’s support of her husband throughout his long tenure.
The Paschalls were directed to places of honor at a central table where they could see family members, current and former EMS and emergency services personnel, county and state officials, and representatives of many local fire departments.
Many speakers thanked Dennis for devoting many years to work that is both rewarding and difficult. A cake baked for the occasion was decorated with the image of a clock with numbers in a jumble to show that work in emergency services follows no time schedule.
An especially moving portion of the celebration was “A Trip Down Memory Lane,” a slide and video presentation filled with images of newspaper accounts of vehicle accidents, fires, crimes and other examples of calls that have made up Dennis’ life for more than four decades. The images provided illustrations of how difficult it is to work in emergency response — some patients don’t make it, but no one would have a chance of survival without people like Dennis who have devoted their careers to public health and safety.
The presentation also included images of Dennis and Nancy’s wedding day and other photographs as the Paschalls built a life, home and family together.
Throughout the evening, Dennis was described as a man who always wanted to help people, and, with the support of Nancy and his family, made a career out of doing just that. He was also credited with helping EMS and Emergency Services grow from a small office to its much larger facility on US Highway 159 bypass.
Dennis’ coworkers added that he was a mentor who considered them to be part of his family. Representatives from fire departments across the county recalled memories and praised Dennis’ dedication to the community.
For Warren County Manager Vincent Jones, Dennis was the person to contact whenever their was a forecast of inclement weather. County Commission Chairman Tare “T” Davis described Dennis as someone who chose service to mankind over anything else he could have done in his life. Commissioner Bertadean Baker said that Dennis was always thinking about how to make Warren County better.
Tom Mitchell, chief of the state Office of Emergency Medical Services, agreed.
“Dennis is always eager to do what is needed for the citizens of Warren County,” he said.
He referred to the crowd at the Armory Civic Center.
“If you look around, this says a lot about you. They came because they love you,” Mitchell said. “Throughout your career, you have influenced the careers of those, even those that you don’t know of. You have done it with dedication, determination and integrity.”
Tim Byers, Central Branch Area 6 coordinator with the N.C. Division of Emergency Management, outlined Dennis’ dedication to the community.
Interim Warren County EMS Division Chief Chris Pegram noted that Dennis devoted much of his time to service — obtaining many certifications to better be able to help local residents.
Perhaps the greatest tribute came from Dennis’ Norlina High School classmate Gary Holtzman, who suggested that the board of county commissioners name the Emergency Services facility as the Dennis M. Paschall Emergency Services Building.
Dennis has no immediate plans for retirement other than to relax and spend more time with his family.
During Friday’s dinner, he invited his family to come up to join him as he expressed appreciation to those attending for their comments of tribute and for the framed certificates, plaques and gifts they presented to him. He gave special thanks to wife Nancy for her support and to his Savior.
Pegram closed the event with a reference to Dennis as “The Man, the Myth, the Legend.”
“You have no idea how much you have taught us,” Pegram said. “You will not be forgotten. You will be remembered for your service and love to the county.”
