The Warren County school system has been awarded $24 million in Needs-Based School Construction grant funding to be used toward the creation of a new elementary school. The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and Warren County Schools made the official announcement last week.
According to the NCDPI, the North Carolina Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund was established by the North Carolina General Assembly in 2017 for construction of new public school buildings, with funding to come from the North Carolina Education Lottery. The program has expanded to cover school construction, renovation projects and other capital improvements.
Warren County is among more than two dozen North Carolina school districts that will receive a portion of nearly $400 million in grant funding through the program.
Warren County Schools Superintendent Keith Sutton outlined the expanded North Carolina Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund during the local board of education’s Jan. 25 work session, noting that the maximum grant amount that any school system could receive for elementary schools was $30 million. He noted that the application process would involve a joint application between Warren County Schools and the Warren County Board of Commissioners. Warren County Schools will be required to match 5 percent of the grant amount. The matching requirement is based on property tax data.
In a news release provided by NCDPI, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt described the needs-based grants as providing key support for school districts where local tax resources fall short of needs for modernizing or replacing aging school facilities.
School facility needs have been an ongoing concern for Warren County Schools officials. When an outside company evaluated school system buildings several years ago, the condition of the elementary schools was identified as a major concern because the buildings were constructed between 1957 and 1969.
The study gave several options in terms of renovations, additions and new construction to address the needs of the district’s elementary, middle and high school buildings. However, the cost of such work has been a barrier in moving any project from plan to reality.
In the NCDPI news release, Sutton indicated that the needs-based grant funding will be a vital tool as Warren County Schools works to address facility needs.
“This needs-based grant will change the face of education in Warren County,” he said. “As a small, economically disadvantaged, rural community, it’s nearly impossible for us to secure that much funding on our own to invest in creating inviting schools designed to meet existing technology demands and educational best practices.”
Warren County Schools is considering the construction of a new elementary school as part of an overall planning process to improve local school facilities. Warren County Schools’ Maintenance Department has been assessing school buildings across the district. Cary-based consulting firm NEMA Management focused on the current Warren County Middle School/Warren County High School site to take a look at the property space, buildings and infrastructure.
In its report, NEMA Management recommended using the Highway 158 bypass campus that covers WCMS, WCHS and Warren New Tech High School as a central campus that would house one countywide elementary school, one countywide middle school and one countywide high school. The plan for a consolidated high school would enable the Warren New Tech High School and Warren Early College High School programs to continue at the consolidated location.
The board of education recently voted to move the middle grades from Northside to WCMS in the upcoming school year. However, no other action concerning consolidation, renovation or construction has been taken at this point.
NEMA Management suggested that if Warren County Schools constructs a new elementary school building, current elementary school buildings will need to be refreshed to ensure that they can be used for several more years while construction is underway.
Because Warren County Schools was recently notified about the needs-based grant award, it has not developed a timeline for construction. The NCDPI news release provides Sutton’s reflections on what being able to construct a new elementary school would mean to the community.
“Our students in Warren County schools deserve to have the same resources and inspiring learning environments as public school students from wealthier communities in our state,” he said.
