Youth from Chapel Hill Baptist Church are among those participating in the Reedy Creek Missionary Baptist Association’s Youth Extravaganza 2022  at the Medoc Mountain State Park Pavilion on Saturday, June 18. Participants enjoyed perfect weather, food, games, a bouncy house, activities, fun and fellowship. Pictured, from the left, are Monet Nettles, the Rev. Cheryl Stith, Mary Branch, Pastor Maggie Stinnett, Lillie Watkins, Brooklyn Alston, Jazmine Harrison, Zeriyah Burchette, Karlee Taylor, Talayah Watkins, Indiana Watkins, Deacon Zane Harrison and Deaconess Arvella D. Scott. 