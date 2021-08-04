Participants in the first Kuumba Journeyz Cultural Enrichment Camp explored their culture while developing a greater understanding of music, school subjects and athletics. They showcased what they learned during a special presentation for parents on July 28.
The camp, held July 6-29 and based out of the former Norlina High School, was made possible through the joint efforts of Shavon Marie Russell, her daughter, Imani Jones, Julian Green, Jimmie Townes and Felix Greene.
Russell drew inspiration for the camp, and many of her endeavors in life, from The Whole Village Rites of Passage Program founded by Vernita “Nana Vee” Terry and Felix Greene at Warren County Middle School.
With a Music Education degree from North Carolina Central University in Durham, Russell has pursued a career in education which recently included founding Unity Music Academy to offer voice, piano, music theater and African dance lessons, along with music workshops.
She also created Black Journeyz, a teaching artists’ band whose members represent a range of professions, from educators to entrepreneurs.
Russell later collaborated with her holistic father, Felix Greene of Kuumba Circle, a collective of African percussion drummers. That partnership resulted in Kuumba Journeyz, a reference to the Swahili word for creativity.
Kuumba Journeyz Cultural Enrichment Camp represents not only the result of this collaboration, but also a step toward Russell’s goals of providing education in African culture and dance, academic subjects and the trades to children and youth.
Last week, four of the camp’s participants — Imani Jones, Robert Overby III, Isaiah Watson and Janiyah Williams — showcased their talents. Working in pairs, they highlighted their entrepreneurial skills by selling a variety of wares during an entrepreneurship fair.
Working by themselves and with members of Kuumba Journeys, the four youth also showcased their developing musical talents through djembees drum and piano.
The students also demonstrated musical notes and the number of beats each receives, and the meaning of musical terms.
Russell noted that music allowed the youth to learn other languages, such as Swahili and Italian.
Students also demonstrated the use of sign language in affirmations that included the words brilliant, love, unity and excellent.
In addition to music, the camp also covered such subjects as math, reading, the trades, arts and crafts, and conflict resolution.
The camp also allowed youth to develop their career goals. For Jones, that is to become an actress. Overby would like to become a firefighter. Watson hopes to become a professional athlete/veterinarian. Williams would like to become a cosmetologist.
Russell described the inaugural camp as a success.
“It was an honor to have such a beautiful group,” she said.
Greene also was impressed with the participants, especially with how quickly they learned djembe drumming.
“I’m extremely proud of their progress,” he said.
For the four young participants, Kuumba Journyz Cultural Enrichment Camp may be just the encouragement they need to pursue their dreams as they continue their life journeys.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.