Due to the rise in COVID cases, The Brotherhood will be postponing the MLK Prayer Breakfast. Because of the nature of the event, there is an increased susceptibility to virus transmission, and the hosts would like to do their parts in maintaining the health and safety of guests and program participants.
The event has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19, at 9 a.m. at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 NC Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton. The Rev. Dr. Lamont Johnson will still serve as the guest preacher, and music will be rendered by Voices of Amanah from Knightdale.
All purchased tickets will be honored and remaining tickets are still available. Anyone wishing to purchase a ticket should contact Kendra Davis, Marla G. Bullock, Carolyn Jordan, Jennifer Sims, Ebony Talley-Brame or Stanley Jones. For more information, contact Tare Davis or Larry Jones, Jr.
