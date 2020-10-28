Warren County voters who have not cast their ballots during one-stop early voting or by absentee ballots will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3,å for the 2020 General Election.
Warren County Board of Elections Director Debbie Formyduval said that polls will be open from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Polling places are as follows:
• River Township, Warren County Rescue Squad, 672 Enterprise Rd., Littleton
• Sixpound Township, Churchill Five Forks Fire Department, 1168 Churchill Rd., Macon
• Hawtree Township: Hawtree Volunteer Fire Department, 1720 US Hwy. 1 North, Norlina
• Smith Creek Township: Zion United Methodist Church, 143 Zion Church Rd., Norlina
• Nutbush Township, Soul City Volunteer Fire Department, 103 Crescent Dr., Norlina
• Sandy Creek Township, Afton-Elberon Volunteer Fire Department, 2350 US Hwy. 401 South, Warrenton
• Shocco Township, Jerusalem Baptist Church, 904 Lickskillet Rd., Warrenton
• Fishing Creek Township, Arcola Volunteer Fire Department, 2181 NC Hwy. 43, Warrenton
• Judkins Township, Vaughan Elementary School, 2936 U.S. Hwy. 158 East, Macon
• West Warrenton, Warren County Senior Center, 435 W. Franklin St., Warrenton
• Fork Township, Inez Volunteer Fire Department, 2588 NC Hwy. 58, Warrenton
• Roanoke Township, Roanoke Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department, 790 Lizard Creek Rd., Littleton
• Norlina, Norlina Volunteer Fire Department, 103 Center St., Norlina
• East Warrenton, Warrenton Rural Volunteer Fire Department, 224 S. Main St., Warrenton
A number of precautions will be taken to keep voters safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing will be observed as voters wait to cast their ballots. Formyduval said that each person will be presented with a bag containing an ink pen for signing the voting form, a cotton swab for use on the touch-screen voting machines, and an “I voted in Warren County” sticker.
Early voting and absentee ballots
Those who want to cast their ballots before Election Day can still take advantage of one-stop early voting at the following locations:
• Warren County Board of Elections, John Graham annex building, 309 N. Main St., Warrenton
• Vaughan Elementary School, 2936 U.S. Hwy. 158 east, Macon (Vaughan community)
• Norlina Volunteer Fire Department annex building, 102 Center St., Norlina
The sites will be open from 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. through Oct. 30. On Oct. 31, the final day of early voting, sties will be open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Formyduval indicated that people may register to vote and cast their ballots during early voting, but must present proof of address, such as a driver license or payroll stub.
In cases of illness or disability, voters may request absentee ballots until 5 p.m. on Nov. 2. Forms may be obtained by calling the Warren County Board of Elections at 252-257-2114 or by visiting the state board of elections website at ncsbe.gov.
The deadline to return completed absentee ballots is 5 p.m. on Election Day. However, ballots received by the board of elections within three business days of Election Day will be accepted if they are postmarked on or before Nov. 3.
Candidates on the ballot
Candidates for local, state and national offices whose names will appear on the General Election ballot are as follows:
President/Vice President
Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (Republican)
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (Democrat)
Don Blankenship/William Mohr (Constitution)
Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker (Green)
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy (Spike) Cohen (Libertarian)
US Senate
Thom Tillis (Republican)
Shannon W. Bray (Libertarian)
Cal Cunningham (Democrat)
Kevin E. Hayes (Constitution)
US House of Representatives (District 1)
Sandy Smith (Republican)
G.K. Butterfield (Democrat)
NC Governor
Al Pisano (Constitution)
Roy Cooper (Democrat)
Steven J. DiFiore (Libertarian)
Dan Forest (Republican)
NC Lieutenant Governor
Mark Robinson (Republican)
Yvonne Lewis Holley (Democrat)
NC Attorney General
Jim O’Neill (Republican)
Josh Stein (Democrat)
NC Auditor
Anthony Wayne (Tony) Street (Republican)
Beth A. Wood (Democrat)
NC Commissioner of Agriculture
Steve Troxler (Republican)
Jenna Wadsworth (Democrat)
NC Commissioner of Insurance
Mike Causey (Republican)
Wayne Goodwin (Democrat)
NC Commissioner of Labor
Josh Dobson (Republican)
Jessica Holmes (Democrat)
NC Secretary of State
E.C. Sykes (Republican)
Elaine Marshall (Democrat)
NC Superintendent of Public Instruction
Catherine Truitt (Republican)
Jen Mangrum (Democrat)
NC Treasurer
Ronnie Chatterji (Democrat)
Dale R. Folwell (Republican)
NC Supreme Court Chief Justice Seat 1
Cheri Beasley (Democrat)
Paul Newby (Republican)
NC Supreme Court Seat 2
Phil Berger, Jr. (Republican)
Lucy Inman (Democrat
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 4
Tamara Barringer (Republican)
Mark Davis (Democrat)
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 4
Tricia Shields (Democrat)
April C. Wood (Republican)
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 5
Lora Christine Cubbage (Democrat)
Fred Gore (Republican)
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 6
Gray Styers (Democrat)
Chris Dillon (Republican)
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 7
Reuben F. Young (Democrat)
Jeff Carpenter (Republican)
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 13
Chris Brook (Democrat)
Jefferson G. Griffin (Republican)
NC State Senate District 3
Ernestine (Byrd) Bazemore (Democrat)
Thomas S. Hester, Jr. (Republican)
NC House of Representatives District 32
David Woodson (Republican)
Terry E. Garrison (Democrat)
NC District Court Judge District 9B Seat 2
Adam Keith (Democrat)
Warren County Board of Commissioners District 1
Jennifer Jordan Pierce (Democrat)
Warren County Board of Commissioners District 5
Walter E. Powell (Democrat)
Warren County Register of Deeds
Yvonne Alston (Democrat)
Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (nonpartisan office)
David Mike Hight
For more information, contact the Warren County Board of Elections at 252-257-2114.
