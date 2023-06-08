Dr. Janis Meek, retired educator from Warren County Schools and retired consultant from the NC Department of Public Instruction, receives a Rotary mug from Loria Williams and Susan Brown after getting Rotarians back in the classroom for a program on cooking techniques and favorite recipes with apples.
Dr. Meek gave each Rotarian a copy of “An Apple for the Teacher,” a book of recipes and reflections she first wrote for new teachers in the statewide teacher training program she developed and taught for 11 years.
Dr. Meek was Warren County’s first Teacher of the Year in 1983 and went on to earn several recognitions during her 25 years in the classroom, including State Vocational Teacher of the Year in 1994 and one of the nation’s Top Ten Home Economics Teachers in 1992. She is the wife of Rotarian Butch Meek.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.