Over the course of 99 years, John Roberts of Warrenton has lived a full life, growing up on a farm, serving in the military and working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He will reach a new milestone on July 14, when he celebrates his 100th birthday.
Roberts’ son, James, described his father as a remarkable man.
Born on July 14, 1921, in Clover in Halifax County, Va., John is the son of the late Luella Lacks Roberts and Richard Roberts. He was the third youngest of 12 children.
John spent his earliest years on the family farm before the Roberts family moved to New York City.
A World War II veteran, John entered the United States Army after attending high school and served from 1942-46. Stationed in Italy, he spent much of his time in the military in Europe.
John returned to New York after completing his military service and began a 35-year career as a laboratory technician with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
In New York, he met the former Laura Alexander, a Warren County native who attended Warren County Training School in the Paschall community. Laura, the fourth oldest of eight children, had lived in New York since the age of 15 when she moved there is search of work.
James described his parents’ wedding as a bit out of the ordinary. They had their marriage licenses and were attending a New Year’s celebration. A minister happened to be there as well, so the two decided to start the New Year as husband and wife.
Their family now includes their children, twins John Derrick of Cary and James of the Paschall/Wise community, Chiquita Brown of the Paschall/Wise community and Ava Davis of Warrenton; 12 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and 14-great-great grandchildren.
John and Laura were married more than 50 years until Laura passed away in 2003. John then moved to Warrenton to the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Ava and John Davis.
James recalled that when he was a child, his father worked at the Department of Agriculture Mondays through Fridays and drove Yellow Cabs on Saturday. However, when he was not working, John loved spending time with his family.
“He was one of those dads who was always around,” James said.
After Laura passed away, John volunteered with the senior center in New York City before moving to Warren County. Here, James has seen how much his father loves interacting with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
“He was a disciplinarian with his family, but he completely changed with his grandkids,” James said. “He has always loved spending time with his family in general.”
The Roberts family will hold an early birthday celebration for the family patriarch at the home of John and Ava Davis. The man who has given so much to his family will be the center of attention, but they would say that’s just the way it should be when you have lived a century.
