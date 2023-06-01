Warren County Animal Control and Shelter will hold a free rabies vaccine clinic for Warren County residents on Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Warrenton Lions Den parking lot, located at 429 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton.
One-year vaccinations will be offered for dogs and cats over 4 months of age. They do not have to be current on their rabies vaccinations. Dogs must be leashed, and cats must be in carriers.
The clinic is free for Warren County residents, but those bringing pets to be vaccinated must show proof of residence.
