Rolanda Hedgepeth.jpg

LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record

Rolanda D. Hedgepeth takes the oath of office as Warren County Clerk of Superior Court during a Friday ceremony. District Court Judge Caroline S. Burnette presided over the ceremony, and Senior Resident Superior Court Judge John M. Dunlow administered the oath of office. Also participating in the ceremony were Warren County Chief Deputy Sheriff Benjamin Jackson, Pastor Edward V. West of Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church, Warren County Sheriff John A. Branche, Senior Resident District Court Judge John W. Davis, Bishop J. Terrell Alston of Perfecting Praise Ministries, Retired District Court Judge Randolph Baskerville and Haliwa-Saponi Tribal Chief Dr. B. Ogletree Richardson. Pictured, from the left, are Hedgepeth’s parents, Roland and Connie Hedgepeth, Rolanda D. Hedgepeth and Senior Resident Superior Court Judge John M. Dunlow.