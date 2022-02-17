Kimberly Scott, who served as Warren County Schools’ director of Curriculum and Instruction and Title I for more than a year, has now assumed the role of chief academic officer with the local school system.
Scott, a native of nearby Northampton County, grew up in a family that placed great importance on education. Her mother, the late Willia Scott, was a teacher for 34 years. Her father, the late James Scott, frequently talked about the importance of education.
“Education was one of the things instilled in us,” Scott said. “My father always said that what we put in your heads can never be taken away from us.”
Scott remembers accompanying her mother to school on teacher workdays. She helped her mother work on bulletin boards and, as she grew older, her mother gave her additional tasks.
“In kindergarten, I knew I wanted to be a teacher like Mom,” Scott said.
She went on to earn an undergraduate degree in Elementary Education with a concentration in Social Sciences from Elizabeth City Sate University and a Master of School Administration from North Carolina State University. Scott is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in Educational Leadership and Supervision at NCSU.
Scott has built a 19-year career in education. She was an elementary school teacher with Hertford County public schools for 19 years before serving as assistant principal with the Hertford County school system for four years.
Scott was a principal with Northampton County public schools for 3 1/2 years before becoming director of Curriculum and Instruction with Warren County Schools in August 2020. She became chief academic officer here last month.
Scott’s new role encompasses a range of duties that relate to helping students at all achievement levels receive the resources they need. She provides support to principals and program directors, and support with programs, and also handles the logistics of evaluating what is currently happening in order to determine how local education can be improved.
She also works directly with the local community.
“I talk with parents to seek their input and educate parents on what is going on in the schools,” Scott said.
Working with the community involves monthly virtual Parent Academies which allow school system departments to present information about a range of topics related to education. Topics have included testing and accountability, including what tests are given at each grade level, and information about what the Exceptional Children’s program offers.
In Scott’s new role, she continues her focus on curriculum, working with the directors of Elementary and Secondary Education, the Exceptional Children’s Program and Career and Technical Education to study curriculum needs.
Scott indicated that while she oversees the directors of these departments, she and the directors work together with the goal to provide local students the best education possible. Currently, the team is working together to visit the schools to evaluate strengths and develop recommendations for continued improvement.
Scott, who has two sons, Kendall and Kendrick; and a sister like a second mother, Ursula Scott, enjoys working in Warren County.
“This has been one of the best experiences I’ve had,” she said. “Everyone was very open and welcoming when I came, and that has continued.”
She has spent her career working in school districts with similar demographics as Warren County. Scott wants the students here to know that the can achieve their dreams.
“I want students to know that no matter what their ZIP Code is or the demographics are, they can achieve,” she said. “Some students in rural areas may feel they can’t do anything. I want them to know that they can be whatever they want to be if they put in the work.”
