Raleigh Pierce of Vaughan placed third in the Engineering category of the recent North Carolina Science and Engineering Fair.
After winning first place in the Engineering category at Warren Early College High School, he went on to Warren County’s Science and Engineering Fair, where he also won first place, which took his to the NCSEF.
Pierce’s project was called “How Hydraulics Function” and was a hand-built multidirectional hydraulic crane that worked by pushing water from syringes into tubes.
Pierce plans to continue his education at Warren Early College and graduate high school with an associate’s degree then go to NC State University to finish a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.