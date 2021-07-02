The Warren County Health Department will hold COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics on Tuesday, July 6, and Friday, July 9, starting at 9 a.m.
Both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available. Anyone 18 years and older who would like to schedule an appointment may call the health department at 252-257-1185. Walk-ins are also welcome.
HOPE Regional Medical Clinic is now offering the Pfizer vaccine for patients 12-18 years old. Call the clinic at 252-517-9090 to schedule an appointment.
