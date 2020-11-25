The Warren County Board of Education will hold a virtual special meeting at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, to consider whether students will return to the classroom next semester.
The meeting may be accessed through the link in the Live Feed section on the school system website at warrenk12nc.org.
Local students have not been in the classroom since schools across North Carolina closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the early spring. Warren County Schools has utilized virtual learning this semester.
In preparation for the meeting, the school system asks local parents and guardians to complete a survey that will allow them to provide input about how comfortable they feel sending their children back to school. The survey may be accessed through the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KJMXWNS.
The school system indicated that if the board votes to resume in-person learning in January, parents and guardians will have the option for their children to participate in a virtual academy.
