JOHNATHAN RAYNE RICHARDSON

Johnathan Rayne Richardson, 10th grade student attending Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School in Hollister, was recently recognized as the recipient of the Yes I CAN Award.

This award was presented to Richardson for self-advocacy by the North Carolina Council of Exceptional Children. He and his father participated in the Awards Ceremony virtually on Feb. 27.

Richardson has been a member of the NC Youth Advisory Council for the 2020-21 school year. He participates in state meetings via Zoom every other Tuesday night.

He is described as an asset to the group as well as a positive role model at his school.

Johnathan is the son of Brandon Richardson of Hollister, and is the grandson of Johnny Earl and Carolyn Richardson, also of Hollister.