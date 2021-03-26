Johnathan Rayne Richardson, 10th grade student attending Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School in Hollister, was recently recognized as the recipient of the Yes I CAN Award.
This award was presented to Richardson for self-advocacy by the North Carolina Council of Exceptional Children. He and his father participated in the Awards Ceremony virtually on Feb. 27.
Richardson has been a member of the NC Youth Advisory Council for the 2020-21 school year. He participates in state meetings via Zoom every other Tuesday night.
He is described as an asset to the group as well as a positive role model at his school.
Johnathan is the son of Brandon Richardson of Hollister, and is the grandson of Johnny Earl and Carolyn Richardson, also of Hollister.
