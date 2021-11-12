The board of advisors of the Warren County Community Foundation recently announced $2,580 in local grant awards from its community grantmaking fund.
Grants were made to the following:
• $580 to Prevent Blindness NC for their Star Pupils Warren County Program
• $500 to the North Carolina Symphony for Music Discovery for Warren County preschoolers
• $1,500 to Helpful Hands and Hearts for Ramping It Up for Our Seniors in Warren County
Richard Hunter, board president, thanked the community for its continued support of the Warren County Community Foundation. “We’re proud to make grants to create real change in our community,” he said. “These organizations are meeting critical local needs that we are proud to support, today and everyday.”
The Warren County Community Foundation is a growing family of philanthropic funds, source of grants for local causes, partner for donors and affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation. The WCCF was founded in 1999 and is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets through the creation of permanent endowments, makes grants and leverages leadership for the benefit of Warren County.
The WCCF board advises the Warren County Community Fund, the unrestricted community grantmaking fund, to support local needs. The competitive grants program is held annually. Advisory board members live and work in Warren County, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities. In addition to Hunter, board members include Barbara Brayboy, vice president; Linda Browne, secretary; Bob Lesser, treasurer; Sears Bugg; Jennifer Franks; Chalis Henderson; Cheryl Reddish; Candy White and Jason Young.
