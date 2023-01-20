Applications are now being accepted for a free CPR & First Aid Workshop offered by the LKG 911 Community Task Force from 7-9 p.m. on Feb. 28. The workshop will be held at the Lake Gaston Lions Club, located at 139 Stanley Rd., Henrico.
The workshop will present lifesaving skills, but is not a certification training. There will be no testing.
Topics will include:
• Basic first aid for a variety of accidents
• Adult, child and infant CPR and relieving obstructed airway
• AED usage — extra time until help arrives
Register by Feb. 23. To register, call or email Peggy at 252-308-9588 or pgbenton16@gmail.com.
