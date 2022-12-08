Warren County Animal Ark recently began the Doggie Day Out program to give its larger dogs some time away from the shelter and boost their chances for adoption.
Shelter Technician Kaila Sykes indicated that the program, made possible by a grant from the Best Friends Animal Society, focuses on large breed dog who have been at the Animal Ark two weeks or more.
“Smaller breeds are adopted more quickly,” she said. “If the community could come in to take out a dog who qualifies for the program, it would give the animal a chance to get out and also for pet adoption.”
The Animal Ark was approved for the grant in late August and received funding in late September. The shelter used the grant funding to purchase supplies that the people taking the dogs out may need, from collars to gift cards for gas. With everything in place, the first dog went out on Nov. 21.
Sykes and everyone at the Animal Ark hope that local residents will embrace the opportunity to help larger shelter dogs — and possibly find a new addition to their families. People who are interested should go to the animal shelter, located at 142 Rafters Lane, Warrenton and fill out an application. There are a number of requirements to participate, which include:
• Must be an adult
• Must have a driver’s license
• Must not have any other pets with them while taking the dog out
• The Animal Ark must be notified if a dog is lost.
• The dog must remain on a leash at all times except in fenced-in areas.
The application form allows applicants to indicate when they will be available to take a dog out.
After reviewing the application, the shelter will call the applicant to notify them. The Animal Ark will also provide information about what dogs are available and schedule pick-up. Approved applications may request a time to meet the dogs at the shelter before scheduling pick-up.
When participants stop by to pick up a dog, they will receive supplies such as seat belts, water bottles, collapsible bowls, leash, collar, harness and other dog care items, along with gift cards for use during the time out. All receipts must be turned in to the shelter.
Sykes indicated that Doggie Day Out pickup begins at 9:30 a.m. Dogs must be returned to the shelter no later than 3:30 p.m. However, participants don’t have to take a dog out for the entire day. Sykes noted that any amount of time, even as little as 30 minutes, is helpful.
The Animal Ark will provide participants with a list of dog-friendly places in the area, including dog trails. They may travel in Warren County, and to nearby areas such as Henderon and Roanoke Rapids. Sykes noted that the shelter continues to learn about dog trails in the area, including some in Rocky Mount and Emporia, Va. However, people taking dogs out should notify the Animal Ark about where they plan to go, especially if it is beyond Henderson and Roanoke Rapids.
Dogs going out for the day will be wearing “adopt me” bandanas to generate interest among the people they meet. Anyone who would like to adopt a dog should go to the Animal Ark for adoption information. Doggie Day Out participants are welcome to ask about adopting a dog they take out.
The adoption fee is $60, which includes a microchip and rabies vaccine. The adoption fee also includes free spay or neuter for Warren County residents.
Sykes said that the Doggie Day Out program is already making a difference.
“One dog was really shy, but his personality opened up so much since he participated,” she said.
To apply to participate in Doggie Day Out, go to the Warren County Animal Ark, located at 142 Rafters Lane, Warrenton, during regular hours of operation: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Holidays may impact hours of operation. For more information, call 252-257-6137.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.