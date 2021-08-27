The Kerr Lake Regional Water System, which serves portions of Warren, Vance, Granville and Franklin counties in North Carolina, has received prestigious state honors.
The N.C. Division of Warren Resources honored 64 drinking water treatment plants for surpassing federal and state drinking water standards in 2020. The division’s Public Water Supply Section awarded the facilities the prestigious N.C. Area Wide Optimism Award, which is part of a state effort to enhance the performance of existing surface water treatment facilities.
The Kerr Lake Regional Water System was among 13 facilities that not only received the 2020 honor, but also received the Gold Star honor awarded to drinking water treatment plants that have received the N.C. Area Wide Optimism Award for 10 consecutive years.
Awards are also given each year to water systems that demonstrate outstanding turbidity removal, a key test of drinking water quality. Turbidity is a measure of the cloudiness or haziness of water caused by individual particles that can interfere with disinfection and provide a medium for microbial growth. Microbes are microscopic particles that occur naturally, but can include harmful bacteria and viruses.
The Kerr Lake Regional Water System was included among the drinking water systems that met performance goals that are significantly more stringent that state and federal standards in 2020.
