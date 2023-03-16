Warren Family Institute, Inc. will offer an in-person workshop entitled “Improving Children’s Self-Worth,” on Wednesday, March 22, at 2 p.m. for families with children from birth to age 5.
Participants will recognize the difference between self-concept, self-esteem and self-worth. Parents will examine how negative labels are harmful to children.
All interested individuals can contact Linda Reid Pitchford at 252-257-1134 for more information or to register. The workshop will be held at WFI, located at 427 W. Franklin St., Warrenton, building # 5. This workshop is supported by Smart Start.
