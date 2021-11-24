The Warren County Chapter Firefighters Burned Children Fund will hold Luminaries of Love on Sunday, Dec. 12, in downtown Warrenton.
In Honor Of and In Memory Of Luminaries may be purchased for $20 each.
Luminaries of Love may be purchased through an online link on the Warren County Chapter Firefighters Burned Children’s Fund Facebook page or by contacting Victor Tucker at 252-213-0728, Charity Norwood at 252-767-5144 or Charles Holtzman at 252-213-9048.
The deadline to purchase luminaries is Nov. 30.
Luminaries will be displayed for public viewing Dec. 12 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Main Street in Warrenton near the Warren County Courthouse and may be picked up after the event.
