North Carolina Cooperative Extension will hold a Youth STEAM Summit on Wednesday, July 26, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Event Center, 285 NE Main St.
The event is designed to connect youth to science, technology, engineering, agriculture and math to increase their knowledge and help them identify career options. Exhibitors will include natural resource and agricultural agencies, colleges and universities.
The summit is geared toward rising ninth through 12th grade students, their parents, school counselors, educators and youth leaders.
Local youth who would like to attend should contact the NC Cooperative Extension Warren County Center at 252-257-3640. Participation is free of charge, and transportation is available.
