Warren County High School’s first graduating class, the Class of 1982, celebrated its 40th reunion Oct. 14-15. Classmates traveled from as far as New York, New Jersey, Iowa and Oklahoma to attend festivities, which began on Friday with a special recognition of the class at the Courthouse Square.
Dr. Margaret Foster Brake, class president, gave remarks in honor of the inaugural class as alumni celebrated 40 years that Warren County High School has been in existence. Brake noted the coming together of both John Graham and Norlina High Schools and accomplishments made during that first year. She also acknowledged the important role of the faculty and staff, many of whom were present at the event. Brake stated, “We are most proud of the legacy of Eagles that came after us. Continue to make your mark in the world; soar as only Eagles can and support our alma mater.”
The fellowship continued with a Meet and Greet later in the evening.
The events on Saturday kicked off with tailgating prior to the WCHS football game as classes gathered to enjoy food and Homecoming excitement. The class was also recognized by WCHS during halftime of the game. Balloons were released in remembrance of their 19 fallen classmates.
The weekend culminated with a semi-formal dinner and dance at Southern Charm Event Center in Henderson. Comedian “Sister Peacock” provided the entertainment, and a meal was prepared by Kim Dunston Boyd. Photographer Doug Horne captured memories of the event as several classmates, including basketball star David Henderson, gave reflections of the past and how far the classmates have come. A great time was had by all.
The Planning Committee included Brake, Vanessa Furtick Brown, Connie Fogg Bryant, Patrina Green Fuller, Maggie Harris King, Colette Hawkins Kearney, Charles Hughes, Mary Williams Palmer, Rosa Robinson, Regina Wilson Smith, Ronnie Terry, and Clarence White.
See additional photographs in the gallery attached at the upper left.
